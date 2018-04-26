Wizkid Vows To Sponsor Young Mechanic Fan, Basit Through School — Nigeria Today

Wizkid Vows To Sponsor Young Mechanic Fan, Basit Through School

Starboy Boss, Wizkid has decided to sow a seed of goodness in the life of a young mechanic boy who apparently love his music.

The singer through his twitter handle shared the news of his philanthropic effort on the young boy.

Wizkid came across a video of the young boy, who is an apprentice in a mechanic workshop, anticipating the singer’s new song, ‘Gucci Snake’.

The video of the boy got into Wizkid’s heart and he asked that the boy be brought to him with the intention of footing all his bills all through is academic journey.

Found My gucci boy! Daddy yo got u! pic.twitter.com/UGqxhMgWQb — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 24, 2018

We sending Basit to school! Bring him to me — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 24, 2018

