Wizkid Vows To Sponsor Young Mechanic Fan, Basit Through School — Nigeria Today

Wizkid Vows To Sponsor Young Mechanic Fan, Basit Through School
Starboy Boss, Wizkid has decided to sow a seed of goodness in the life of a young mechanic boy who apparently love his music.
The singer through his twitter handle shared the news of his philanthropic effort on the young boy.
Wizkid came across a video of the young boy, who is an apprentice in a mechanic workshop, anticipating the singer’s new song, ‘Gucci Snake’.
Gucci snake otw pic.twitter.com/1qIoyuNILI
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 24, 2018
The video of the boy got into Wizkid’s heart and he asked that the boy be brought to him with the intention of footing all his bills all through is academic journey.
Found My gucci boy! Daddy yo got u! pic.twitter.com/UGqxhMgWQb
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 24, 2018
We sending Basit to school! Bring him to me
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) April 24, 2018
The post Wizkid Vows To Sponsor Young Mechanic Fan, Basit Through School appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!