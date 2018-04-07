 ‘Wolf Man’ Raised By Wolves Says Human Life Is Disappointing — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Wolf Man’ Raised By Wolves Says Human Life Is Disappointing

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Marcos Rodriquez Pantoja a man brought up in a cave in the Sierra Morena mountain range by wolves has come out to say he’s disappointed with the ‘coldness’ of the human world. Dubbed the Spanish ‘Mowgli’, the ‘wolf man’, was found barefoot and half-naked after 12 years of living with wild animals in the Sierra […]

The post ‘Wolf Man’ Raised By Wolves Says Human Life Is Disappointing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.