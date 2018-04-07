Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police - WECT-TV6 — Nigeria Today

Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police – WECT-TV6
|
Newsweek
|
Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police
WECT-TV6
Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN). SWEDEN, NY (WROC/CNN) – A woman in upstate New York was arraigned on Friday, charged with beheading her 7-year-old son. Hanane Mouhib is facing murder …
New York woman accused of decapitating 7-year-old son
Woman Dumps Boyfriend After He Criticizes Her 'Beer Gut'
'Highly intoxicated' man hit girlfriend with pizza, police say
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!