Woman denied French citizenship as she rejects handshake at naturalisation ceremony - The Punch — Nigeria Today

 Woman denied French citizenship as she rejects handshake at naturalisation ceremony
Woman denied French citizenship as she rejects handshake at naturalisation ceremony

The Punch

Woman denied French citizenship as she rejects handshake at naturalisation ceremony
The Punch
An Algerian woman has been denied French citizenship because she refused to shake hands with French officials during her naturalisation ceremony. France's highest administrative court upheld the decision to rescind her citizenship on Thursday. The
