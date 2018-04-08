 Woman Embalmed Accidentally By Medics Dies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman Embalmed Accidentally By Medics Dies

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ekaterina Fedyaeva a 27 year old woman in Russia has passed away after medics embalmed her while she was still alive. The victim’s mother claimed medics put the victim on a formalin drip, which includes formaldehyde, instead of saline. Formaldehyde is used for embalming dead bodies. The unfortunate victim was in hospital in Ulyanovsk for […]

The post Woman Embalmed Accidentally By Medics Dies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.