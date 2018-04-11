Woman in court for allegedly killing neighbour’s son through ‘diabolic means’ — Nigeria Today

Woman in court for allegedly killing neighbour’s son through ‘diabolic means’

A 30-year-old woman, Princess Ofonome, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, for allegedly intimidating and killing her neighbour’s son through `diabolic means.’ The defendant, who resides at Apostolic Compound, Kabayi, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, was arraigned on a count charge bordering on criminal intimidation, an offence he denied committing. The […]

