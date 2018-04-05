 Woman injured in Longview shooting; police seeking suspect - Longview News-Journal — Nigeria Today
Woman injured in Longview shooting; police seeking suspect – Longview News-Journal

Posted on Apr 5, 2018


Woman injured in Longview shooting; police seeking suspect
Police work the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of Eighth Street in Longview. Facebook · Twitter · Email; Print; Save. A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday
