Woman Lips Become Swollen From An Infection After Using Fake Lip Makeup — Nigeria Today

Woman Lips Become Swollen From An Infection After Using Fake Lip Makeup

Branded makeup can be expensive for the average people and some think they’re getting something similar by buying fakes. The knock-off price can go down to 90% cheaper than the original. Most customers are unaware of the harmful side effects until it’s too late. In worst cases, the toxic ingredients in many fake makeup products […]

The post Woman Lips Become Swollen From An Infection After Using Fake Lip Makeup appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

