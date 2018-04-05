 Woman seeks dissolution of 10-year-old marriage over childlessness, lack of love — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman seeks dissolution of 10-year-old marriage over childlessness, lack of love

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 45- year -old woman, Yemisi Elumelu, has approached an Orile Agege Customary Court, Lagos State, seeking dissolution of her 10-year -old marriage over childlessness and lack of love. The petitioner, Mrs Yemisi Elumelu, a company secretary, told the court that marrying Kenneth Emumelu, 45, was the worst thing that ever happened to her. “I […]

The post Woman seeks dissolution of 10-year-old marriage over childlessness, lack of love appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.