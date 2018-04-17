Woman seeks dissolution of 32-year-old marriage over money rituals — Nigeria Today

Woman seeks dissolution of 32-year-old marriage over money rituals

A mother of two, Aina, on Tuesday asked a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 32-year-old marriage to Adebayo Adeniji , accusing the husband of drunkenness. In her petition, Aina a resident of Oke-Ado area of Ibadan also claimed that the husband had concluded moves to use her as a sacrificial lamb for […]

