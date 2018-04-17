 Woman seeks dissolution of 32-year-old marriage over money rituals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman seeks dissolution of 32-year-old marriage over money rituals

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A mother of two, Aina, on Tuesday asked a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her  32-year-old marriage to Adebayo Adeniji , accusing the husband of drunkenness. In her petition, Aina  a resident of  Oke-Ado area of Ibadan also claimed that the husband had concluded moves to use her as a sacrificial lamb for […]

The post Woman seeks dissolution of 32-year-old marriage over money rituals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.