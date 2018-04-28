 Woman Swindles Mentally Deranged Lover Of N20m House, Others — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman Swindles Mentally Deranged Lover Of N20m House, Others

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A woman, 55-year-old, Mrs. Janet Babalola, has allegedly sent her mentally deranged lover, Mr. Stephen Agboola, away from his home and taken possession of all his properties including the houses he built worth over N20m under false pretence. It was reported that the incident took place at Odekunle Street in Agege area of Lagos where […]

The post Woman Swindles Mentally Deranged Lover Of N20m House, Others appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.