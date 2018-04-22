Women entrepreneurs face more obstacles than men - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Women entrepreneurs face more obstacles than men – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Women entrepreneurs face more obstacles than men
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Globally, women experience many barriers preventing them from participating in economic activity, including a lack of access to funding opportunities for those wanting to be entrepreneurs. According to Gugu Mjadu, a spokesperson for the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!