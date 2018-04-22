 Women entrepreneurs face more obstacles than men - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Women entrepreneurs face more obstacles than men – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Women entrepreneurs face more obstacles than men
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Globally, women experience many barriers preventing them from participating in economic activity, including a lack of access to funding opportunities for those wanting to be entrepreneurs. According to Gugu Mjadu, a spokesperson for the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.