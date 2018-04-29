Women group declares ‘state of emergency’ for prayers    — Nigeria Today

Women group declares ‘state of emergency’ for prayers

As preparations for the 2019 elections gather momentum, “The Wife”, a body of married women has declared a state of emergency for prayers to ensure its peaceful conduct and the nation’s unity.

Nkem Okoro, founder and chairperson of “The Wife”, who made the declaration for the organisation, tasked Nigerian women to earnestly pray for the forth coming 2019 general elections.

Okoro who made the call at a media chat in Lagos heralding her 60th birthday celebration and retirement from the services of Federal Ministry of Education stressed that God hears the prayers of women.

She reasoned that if women cry to God that He will take control of all the activities in the country come 2019 and beyond.

She also stressed the need for parents particularly mothers to ensure their wards were properly brought up in the way of the way of the Lord, adding . “If each home is well tailored, and children are brought up to do the right things, they will be responsible enough to give back to the society that raised them positively.”

She frowned at mothers who do not have time for their children and added that women should create time so as to take adequate care of their wards.

In her words: “Many years back, a lot of women didn’t work unlike what we have today and because both the husband and wife are working nobody in the house to take care of the children. So, I am appealing to mothers to really reflect back on this and make some sacrifices and adjustments here and there to still have time for the children.”

Okoro, who was among the team that researched and formulated the curriculum for the Gifted Programme of the Federal Ministry of Education revealed that her retirement and 60th birthday revelry will feature the launch of her fourth book titled ‘Blissful Marriage: A Self Help Resource’.

On her reason for writing the book, she said: “I consider the book as a way of giving back to society as I contribute towards building happy and stable marriages. It is obvious that the institution of marriage today is faced with several challenges and high divorce rate and l am sure that adequate training for would-be couples and married couples will furnish them with knowledge, skills and a healthy attitude for getting married and staying married for the long haul!”

Ngozi Okpalakunne

