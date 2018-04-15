Women still face an uphill battle for equality in the film industry - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Women still face an uphill battle for equality in the film industry – Independent Online
Women still face an uphill battle for equality in the film industry
WHILE women still face an uphill battle for equality in the film industry, two young South African women are grabbing opportunities to prove themselves after a stint overseas that has broadened their skills and horizons. Sne Ndlovu and Storm Solomons …
