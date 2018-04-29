Work begins at Cross River 8000 trucks haulage city — Nigeria Today

Work begins at Cross River 8000 trucks haulage city

In its resolve to decongest Calabar metropolis while ensuring that the roads remain safe for users, the Cross River Government has commenced the building of a haulage city. Designed to accommodate 8000 trucks daily, the city will also have a police station, a bank, hotel, restaurant as well as a sophisticated tracking and marking system […]

