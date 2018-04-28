Workers’ Day: Nigeria Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: Nigeria Declares Tuesday As Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd), announced this in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr M. Umar.

He congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a greater country.

General Dambazau appreciated the central role workers play in government activities and decisions, and for keeping faith with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its resolve to build a better Nigeria.

He, however, solicited the continuous support of the workers in government’s effort to re-position the economy and uphold the shared legacy of all Nigerians.

The Minister wished all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration.

