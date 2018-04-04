Workers in Lokoja, Ekiti, Benin resume work after Easter holiday — Nigeria Today

Workers in Lokoja, Ekiti, Benin resume work after Easter holiday

Civil servants in Ekiti, Kogi and Edo States resumed work on Tuesday after two days Easter public holidays declared by the Federal Government. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents, who went round the State Secretariats and other Federal Agencies, reports that normal activities have started in most of the states. Some of the civil servants who spoke with NAN said that they were impressed with the high turnout of workers at work after the Easter celebration.

