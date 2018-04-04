Who Is Continuing Martin Luther King's Fight Against Poverty? - WUWM — Nigeria Today

Who Is Continuing Martin Luther King’s Fight Against Poverty? – WUWM
Who Is Continuing Martin Luther King's Fight Against Poverty?
It was a labor dispute that took Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis 50 years ago. Sanitation workers were striking, and King's support was part of the Poor People's Campaign, an anti-poverty initiative that he imagined would lead to another march on …
