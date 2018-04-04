World Bank Holds Workshop On Environmental, Social — Nigeria Today

World Bank Holds Workshop On Environmental, Social

A workshop to support the implementation of the new World Bank Environmental and Social Framework is being held in Abuja. The workshop is at the instance of the country branch of the World Bank Group in Nigeria. According to the World Bank Group, the workshop aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the new environmental […]

The post World Bank Holds Workshop On Environmental, Social appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

