World Bank reviews Nigeria's economic growth downwards - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

World Bank reviews Nigeria’s economic growth downwards – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
World Bank reviews Nigeria's economic growth downwards
Vanguard
By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor. THE World Bank has effected a massive cut in its projections for Nigeria's economic growth rate for 2018 to 2.1 percent, down from 2.5 percent and 1.9 percent for 2019, down from 2.8 percent. This was contained in its …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!