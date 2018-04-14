World Car Award 2018: Range Rover Velar Wins World Car Design Of The Year Award — Nigeria Today

Other cars maybe “bad” excellent in engine and movement, but Range Rover has bagged the 2018 World Car Design of The Year Award with their “Range Rover Veler” in the recent 2018 New York Auto Show.

The range rover Velar won the World Design Car Award competing against cars like the Lexus LC 500 and the Volvo XC60. The range rover Velar was even among the finalists for the coveted World Car Of The Year award, where the Volvo XC60 taking top honours.

Prof. Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said: “The Range Rover Velar is an outstanding, superior SUV. Compelling modernity, eye-catching design, innovative Touch Pro Duo infotainment technology and a clear focus on sustainability, what a combination.

This product speaks for itself.

“F-TYPE, Evoque, F-PACE and now the Range Rover Velar wins the World Car of the Year design award. This means a lot to us. I feel very honoured and I want to thank all jury members for their trust and support in encouraging the Land Rover team to continue on their unique path. “I also want to thank our Velar team for their passion and commitment, for going the extra mile to move boundaries for extraordinary solutions.”

The Velar gets three engine options in India. It gets two diesel engines; the first one is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine which makes 177 bhp. The other diesel engine is a 3.0-litre V6 churns out 296 bhp. The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine belts out 247 bhp.

he jury panel for the World Car Awards consists of 82 members representing 24 countries. All jury members have been appointed by the World Car Steering Committee. These jury members are professional auto journalists who drive and evaluate cars routinely. The votes for all the categories are counted and verified by KPMG, which is an international accounting firm