 World Cup: Nigeria Can Get To Semi Final – Finidi George — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

World Cup: Nigeria Can Get To Semi Final – Finidi George

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George has urged the current team to surpass the previous records set at the World Cup and qualify for the semi final stage of the competition. Since the team debuted at the 1994 World Cup, Nigeria has always advanced to the knockout stage except during the 2002 World Cup and […]

The post World Cup: Nigeria Can Get To Semi Final – Finidi George appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.