 World Health Day 2018 Observed in Gangtok - Sikkim News (press release) — Nigeria Today
World Health Day 2018 Observed in Gangtok – Sikkim News (press release)

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


World Health Day 2018 Observed in Gangtok
Gangtok, April 7: (IPR) World Health Day 2018 was observed today at Chantan Bhawan with the theme – 'Universal Health Coverage' with special focus towards Elimination of Tuberculosis by 2022. The programme was graced by Chief Minister Shri Pawan

