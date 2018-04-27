World heavyweight: Joshua offered $50m to fight Wilder in US — Nigeria Today

World heavyweight: Joshua offered $50m to fight Wilder in US

Anthony Joshua has been offered $50million by Deontay Wilder for their heavyweight unification showdown.

The proposed fight is expected to take place between September and December at a venue of Wilder’s choice.

One of Wilder’s managers Shelly Finkel is understood to have made the offer via email to Hearn. Finkel is offering $50million or 50 percent of the purse, whichever is bigger, to agree to their terms for the fight.

However, Eddie Hearn has suggested Wembley in the autumn, which would attract a crowd of around 90,000.

In a Twitter post, Wilder urged Joshua to immediately respond to the offer.

“All the money is in the bag so I expect you will be a man of your word,” he said.

“Tell Eddie Hearn to let you personally check his email this time. By the way, I sent your manager Rob McCracken the email as well.

“I am looking forward to our meeting in the ring.”

Hearn is due to meet Finkel and Wilder’s other principal manager Al Haymon on Thursday in Manhattan.

Joshua holds the WBA Super, IBF and WBO titles, while Wilder is the WBC king.

