 World’s largest battery on a desert solar farm would triple Tesla’s record — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

World’s largest battery on a desert solar farm would triple Tesla’s record

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A desert solar energy project would include the world’s largest battery. The project’s energy capacity would be more than three times larger than Tesla’s current record-holder installed in Australia.

The post World’s largest battery on a desert solar farm would triple Tesla’s record appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.