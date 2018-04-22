World’s oldest person dies at 117 years — Nigeria Today

World’s oldest person dies at 117 years

Nabi Tajima, a Japanese woman believed to have been the world’s oldest person, has died at the age of 117 in southwestern Japan, local media reported Sunday. Tajima, a resident of Kikai Island in Kagoshima prefecture, had been hospitalized since January and died from old age at the hospital on Saturday evening, said the reports. […]

