WOW! Dad Makes A Baby Carrier Out Of His Dreadlocks — Nigeria Today

WOW! Dad Makes A Baby Carrier Out Of His Dreadlocks
This one is just too Adorable… This father just mad a baby Carrier with his long dreadlocks… See some reactions below: Asiwaju Ahmed This is so cute but why is it that when people see that you have dreadlocks, all they start thinking is WEED and YAHOO YAHOO? I don’t like it at all 😟😟😟 […]
The post WOW! Dad Makes A Baby Carrier Out Of His Dreadlocks appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!