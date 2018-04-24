Xbox is getting Discord account integration to connect with PC players — Nigeria Today

Xbox is getting Discord account integration to connect with PC players

Microsoft has announced that Discord account integration is coming to the Xbox One, as is Xbox Live integration for the Discord app. This will allow Discord users to see what their Xbox friends are playing.

The post Xbox is getting Discord account integration to connect with PC players appeared first on Digital Trends.

