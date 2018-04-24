 Xbox is getting Discord account integration to connect with PC players — Nigeria Today
Xbox is getting Discord account integration to connect with PC players

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News, Technology

Microsoft has announced that Discord account integration is coming to the Xbox One, as is Xbox Live integration for the Discord app. This will allow Discord users to see what their Xbox friends are playing.

The post Xbox is getting Discord account integration to connect with PC players appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

