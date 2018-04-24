Xbox One April update brings a slew of new video and streaming options — Nigeria Today

Xbox One April update brings a slew of new video and streaming options

The Xbox One April update arrived and it came with a variety of new video and streaming options, including 1440p resolution and the ability to share your controller with Mixer audience members.

The post Xbox One April update brings a slew of new video and streaming options appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

