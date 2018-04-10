Xenophobia Again? South African Police Shot And Kills Nigerian Man - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

Is this xenophobic killing rearing its head again in South Africa, even under this new administration? Or is it just a coindence? According to a British based Nigerian Facebook user, Pharrel Mitchell, the South African Police Service (SAPS) allegedly killed a man nicknamed Skye in Roodepoort, South Africa yesterday Monday April 9, 2018.

According to him, the officers of SAPS shot him dead and hid him, but later ran away when they saw people watching them. Condemning the xenophobic attack on the Nigerian, Pitchell wrote:

"When will the gruesome killings of Nigerian by the men of SAPS stop. The is a Nigerian known by the name of Skye that was shot dead Yesterday in Georgina by men of Florida SAPS. They shot him dead and hide the body only for them to see that there are witnesses, then they decided to run away leaving their vehicle behind.





It was the witnesses that alerted the other Nigerians about one of them being killed. All of these unnecessary killings have to stop. More details will emerge today as I will be going out for first hand information.





Skye May your soul Rest In Peace."








