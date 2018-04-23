Yala PDP Elders, Other Stakeholders Endorse Senator Rose Oko For Second Term — Nigeria Today

Yala PDP Elders, Other Stakeholders Endorse Senator Rose Oko For Second Term

The Yala PDP Elders Forum in conjunction with other critical stakeholders on Monday endorse and declared support for Senator Dr Rose Oko for second term. Senator Oko, who is representing Cross River Northern senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber is the chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs. The Senator had in recent time […]

The post Yala PDP Elders, Other Stakeholders Endorse Senator Rose Oko For Second Term appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

