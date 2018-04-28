Yari reveals why governors cannot guarantee security in states — Nigeria Today

Yari reveals why governors cannot guarantee security in states

Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, says state governors cannot enforce maximum security in their domains because they are not in control of security agencies. Yari stated this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja at the end of an NGF meeting yesterday. The NGF meeting, the third in 2018, […]

Yari reveals why governors cannot guarantee security in states

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

