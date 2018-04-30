 Yea! I Had Sex With Nina – BBNaija Winner, Miracle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yea! I Had Sex With Nina – BBNaija Winner, Miracle

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has admitted himself and Nina actually had sex in the house, and according to him, he’s only human. He made this known in an interview with Delphinator. When asked if they had sex in the house, he said; “Yeah, we were intimate” Asked if it was a strategy, he […]

The post Yea! I Had Sex With Nina – BBNaija Winner, Miracle appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.