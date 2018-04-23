YEMI ALADE SELLS OUT O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON, AS BLACK MAGIC TOUR STORMS LONDON — Nigeria Today

YEMI ALADE SELLS OUT O2 ACADEMY ISLINGTON, AS BLACK MAGIC TOUR STORMS LONDON

Yemi Alade keeps breaking boundaries for African music at large! Case point her “Black Magic Tour”which will see the praised performer visit countless cities across Europe, Africa and the United States of America. The tour stopped at London over the weekend; as the diva sold out the O2 Academy Islington and delivered a memorable set giving fans a magical […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

