Yes, Facebook is reading the messages you send through Messenger — Nigeria Today

Yes, Facebook is reading the messages you send through Messenger
In an interview with Vox, Mark Zuckerberg noted that Facebook’s system is capable of detecting “what’s going on” in the Messenger app. Bloomberg later clarified that Messenger in fact scans users’ messages.
