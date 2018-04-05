Yes, Facebook is reading the messages you send through Messenger — Nigeria Today

Yes, Facebook is reading the messages you send through Messenger

In an interview with Vox, Mark Zuckerberg noted that Facebook’s system is capable of detecting “what’s going on” in the Messenger app. Bloomberg later clarified that Messenger in fact scans users’ messages.

The post Yes, Facebook is reading the messages you send through Messenger appeared first on Digital Trends.

