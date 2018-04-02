Yoruba Actor, Segun Ogungbe Pictured With His Two Wives On His Birthday - Photos — Nigeria Today

Nothing beats a successful man though. Forget whatever you are going through right now in the hands of few women and forget whatever you are planning to do for that chick to win her heart, just dust yourself up and go and make money.

When you become successful, you can do whatever you want. Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe was pictured with his two lovely wives as he marks his birthday.

Na person wey no get money woman dey fight for, if you get money, 10 girls fit dey with you and behave themselves. If you ask them, them go say “na our husband oo“.