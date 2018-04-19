You AR what you eat — augmented reality menus are coming to Snapchat — Nigeria Today

You AR what you eat — augmented reality menus are coming to Snapchat

Have your food and eat it too? New augmented reality menus will allow diners to preview a dish using a Snapchat AR Lens before ordering, putting a lifelike model of the food right on the table.

The post You AR what you eat — augmented reality menus are coming to Snapchat appeared first on Digital Trends.

