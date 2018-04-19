 You AR what you eat — augmented reality menus are coming to Snapchat — Nigeria Today
You AR what you eat — augmented reality menus are coming to Snapchat

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology

Have your food and eat it too? New augmented reality menus will allow diners to preview a dish using a Snapchat AR Lens before ordering, putting a lifelike model of the food right on the table.

The post You AR what you eat — augmented reality menus are coming to Snapchat appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

