“You are a dustbin and a f**kboy” – Cee-C insults Tobi terribly (Videos) — Nigeria Today

“You are a dustbin and a f**kboy” – Cee-C insults Tobi terribly (Videos)

Cee-C insults Tobi

It may seem as though the drama in the Big Brother House is not ending anytime soon.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C started again with Tobi, this time she went on a very long rant against Tobi.

It all began when Tobi said he doesn’t like her anymore as they were about to prepare for their Close-Up task and she started raining insults on him, curse him for gossiping and talking behind her back with other housemates.

She warned him to steer clear from her and her matter because she is completely over him. Meanwhile in all this, Tobi did not utter any abusive word to her. He just kept laughing as she ranted on.

She still called him a f#ck boy, saying he does not have anything to offer a grown woman like her.

Watch the videos below:

