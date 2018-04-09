“You Are A Goat” – Gospel Singer, Njideka Okeke Slams Man Who Hailed Gozie Okeke For Taking Her Back — Nigeria Today

“You Are A Goat” – Gospel Singer, Njideka Okeke Slams Man Who Hailed Gozie Okeke For Taking Her Back

A Nigerian man with the handle jrockifella just got served by veteran Igbo gospel musician, Njideka Okeke.

The man took to social media to make a comment about Njideka’s conduct in the movie industry. He wrote:

“so princeenjideka your husband accepted you back after all your wrong moves in the movie industry. That’s great Gozie is a really good man not all man can accept that. God bless both of you”

Njideka didn’t find it funny and she responded with an insult calling the man a goat.

The couple were separated for a while on claims of homosexuality. Njideka accused her husband Gozie Okeke of indulging in homosexuality, an act which believed to be common among entertainers (Gospel musicians inclusive). Gozie on the other hand called out Njideka in records which he released following the breakup.

He referred to her as, ‘Dilila’. After the breakup, Njieka veered into acting, Gozie continued in the pursuit of his music career.

