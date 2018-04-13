 “You Are An Attention Seeker” – Mixed Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Hosting Of Teddy A, Bambam — Nigeria Today
“You Are An Attention Seeker” – Mixed Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Hosting Of Teddy A, Bambam

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mixed reactions have trailed the announcement by Sen. Dino Melaye (APC – Kogi West) that he hosted evicted #BBNaija housemates Teddy A and Bambam. Controversial Melaye posted a picture of himself with the duo on his Instagram page early Friday. He captioned the photo: Teddy A and Bambam of big brother at my krip. Great […]

