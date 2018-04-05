You are God-sent, we will expose any of our colleagues working against you, Northern Pastors tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

You are God-sent, we will expose any of our colleagues working against you, Northern Pastors tells Buhari

A group of Pastors, the Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace in Nigeria has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of their maximum support, saying they will network with other pastors from the east and west to hand over any Pastor being used by the enemies of Nigeria to inject confusion and false stories into the public space.

The group made their position known when they visited the president at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday

According to John Richard, the leader of the group, they have over 45, 000 registered pastors and millions of followers throughout the 19 northern states.

“We wish to thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for granting us audience amidst your heavy-duty national and international responsibilities. We congratulate you and ourselves and give all the thanks to the Almighty God for the good health he has restored to you,” he started.

“We congratulated ourselves also because during your health challenge we knowing you to be the Godsent timely leader to rescue and restore Nigeria back to her pride, fasted and prayed with over one thousand archbishops, bishops, pastors and evangelist for God to show you mercy and heal you.

“Your Excellency, we the 19 northern states pastors came together in unity to speak with one voice to crusade for peace, reconciliation and national unity of our great country Nigeria which you have already started.

“We will want his excellency to link us with the relevant security agencies in our crusade for peace and fight against hate speeches and those dark walls that separate us as we will network with our counterpart from the east and west to hand over those of our colleagues being used by the enemies of our togetherness to inject confusion and false stories into the public space resulting to the destabilisation of peaceful co-existence we were enjoying in the country.

“Your Excellency that we will co-operate in exposing any information that will be available to us as regard to the perpetrators.” He added

