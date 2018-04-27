You are ignorant, Church of Satan blasts President Buhari — Nigeria Today

You are ignorant, Church of Satan blasts President Buhari

The church of Satan has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the Benue Catholic Church killing as ‘Satanic’

In a statement on Twitter, the church of Satan maintained that the fighting is an infighting between two different Abrahamic religions and called the president ignorant for making such a misguided utterances.

The church of Satan equally blasted the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense

President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that, theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism – a life cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense. https://t.co/uLexUUui06

— The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) April 26, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

