You are not alone — Nigeria Today

You are not alone

By Ndiana-Abasi Nana Udom

The interest of young people in leadership and advocacy has fueled my optimism about the future. Today just like every day, I meet different people with different ideas, potentials and the desire to make a difference in life. Their story is a testimony and a reminder that things will only get better.

While we sleep, most of these people are researching, thinking and developing new and improved ways of solving life challenges. While we sleep, most of these people are on the road, risking their lives to ensure that we enjoy our sleep.

The World can be so painful. There are days when it seems scary that the society does not welcome our struggle. There are days when we lose our footing completely, there are days when we are broken, sad and vulnerable.

I am writing this as a reminder to all those who are going through a lot just to put smiles on the face of others. I am writing this to those who feel alone and afraid that the society does not recognize their existence. I am writing this to remind us that we must do our best today to ensure we create a better future for our children.

Sometimes, it is easy to feel it’s you against the world. But you are not alone, I am here today because so many people stood up for me, I will stand up for you and I will speak for you.

To those struggling, moving from one office to another in search of opportunities, to those on the hospital bed with no hope of survival, to those sitting and thinking where their next meal will come out from, to those who burnt the midnight oil to make this World better and it seems the World does not recognize your efforts.

I know it feels like it’s never-ending. I can’t promise you that the pains or the feelings will go away so soon but I want you to know that no matter what you are going through, one day, I promise, you will be okay, one day your smiles will brighten the World and your story will inspire many generations

Cheer up

You are not alone

