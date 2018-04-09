You Are Too Small To Be President Of Nigeria – Buhari’s Minister Tells Sahara Reporters Publisher — Nigeria Today

You Are Too Small To Be President Of Nigeria – Buhari’s Minister Tells Sahara Reporters Publisher
Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, says Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and others thinking the Buhari-led administration will be sent packing in 2019 are day dreamers and that Sowore is too small to become the president of Nigeria. Shittu said this when he had a faceoff with Sowore on a public affairs radio programme in […]
The post You Are Too Small To Be President Of Nigeria – Buhari’s Minister Tells Sahara Reporters Publisher appeared first on Timeofgist.
