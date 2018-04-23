 You Can Get Krispy Kreme's New Lemon-Glazed Doughnuts Starting Today for One Week Only - PEOPLE.com — Nigeria Today
You Can Get Krispy Kreme’s New Lemon-Glazed Doughnuts Starting Today for One Week Only – PEOPLE.com

Posted on Apr 23, 2018


You Can Get Krispy Kreme's New Lemon-Glazed Doughnuts Starting Today for One Week Only
Krispy Kreme has a zesty new flavor, but it's only here for one week only. The chain unveiled their limited-edition lemon-glazed doughnut on April 23, and customers can purchase the springtime creation in stores nationwide until April 29. The deep
