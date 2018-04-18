You can help a cyborg drummer get a new, improved robot arm so he can tour — Nigeria Today

You can help a cyborg drummer get a new, improved robot arm so he can tour
Thanks to researchers at Georgia Tech, amputee Jason Barnes received a robot arm that lets him play the drums again. Now he’s hoping to get a new, improved prosthesis to go on tour with.
