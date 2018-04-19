You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints — Nigeria Today

You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints

Who says you need to be a developer to develop skills for Amazon Alexa? Certainly not Amazon. The company has launched Alexa Skill Blueprints, heralded as an easy way to create customized Alexa functions and responses.

The post You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

