You Might Want To Buy One Of Christo Wiese’s Jets He’s Selling — Nigeria Today

You Might Want To Buy One Of Christo Wiese’s Jets He’s Selling

When the going gets tough, just flog your personal jets.

Christo Wiese’s personal wealth has taken a serious knock since Steinhoff fell apart, and now he’s selling two private jets to soften the blow.

Those would be a Dassault Falcon 900C and Boeing Business Jet, currently on sale via executive airplane dealers in London and New York. Wiese has owned the Falcon since 2012, but only landed the Boeing in March of last year.

Nice – might still have the smell of Steinhoff scandal in it, if you take a deep breath.

Oh, via Huff Post, it’s not all bad news:

Wiese confirmed to HuffPost that he is selling the two airplanes. “I am awaiting offers and will then decide whether or not I will let it go. I want to buy another plane and I don’t need two,” he said.

A tough life indeed.

Whilst the prices that the planes are listed at isn’t clear, Falcons can sell for up to R600 million and Boeings for just shy of R1 billion.

Let’s start with the Falcon’s listing:

How about this little guy?

The deets:

The Falcon’s registration number — ZS-JCC — is thought to denote the initials of Wiese’s three children, Jacob, Christina and Clare. The insignia on the tail is also exactly the same as the emblem of Lourensford Wine Estate outside Somerset-West, near Cape Town, also owned by Wiese.

Moving along to that Boeing listing:

The prospectus says the Falcon can carry 14 passengers and three crew, has a range of luxury seating as well as sleeping options, a microwave and high-temperature oven, and even a Nespresso machine on board. It was repainted earlier this year. The Boeing, which is based on the 737 model and can carry more than 150 passengers, has been fitted to provide creature comforts for 18 passengers. It has two lounges (one forward and one back), two four-seat dining tables, as well as an entertainment system. The plane also has a master bedroom in the aft section, that contains a double bed and en-suite bathroom with a shower.

A master bedroom in the aft section, you say? I’ve never felt more white in my life.

So, if you’re in the market for a jet, make a call. We feel for you, and wish you luck in these trying times.

[source:huffpost]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

