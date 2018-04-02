You Need Martins At W'Cup, Yobo Tells Rohr - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

You Need Martins At W’Cup, Yobo Tells Rohr – Independent Newspapers Limited
You Need Martins At W'Cup, Yobo Tells Rohr
Joseph Yobo, the former Super Eagles skipper, has urged the national team coach, Gernot Rohr to consider Obafemi Martins as an option as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup tournament continues. Obafemi Martins the former Super Eagles striker who plays …
Joseph Yobo tells Gernot Rohr to consider Martins for World Cup
