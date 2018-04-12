You Need To Read This Epic New York Times Trump Takedown — Nigeria Today

You Need To Read This Epic New York Times Trump Takedown

It’s pretty easy to tell when you’re getting under Donald Trump’s orange skin, because he will usually attack you on Twitter.

Today was another example of that, and just before lunch local time, which would be 6AM over in Washington, Donnie opened up his favourite app and bashed out a few tweets.

The failing New York Times was the first order of the day – by now they must barely bat an eyelid at this kind of rhetoric:

Boring.

Now Trump has been bashing the New York Times for years, but maybe this latest attack stems from an editorial they ran on Tuesday night.

Titled “The Law Is Coming, Mr. Trump”, it didn’t hold back. Enjoy:

Mr. Trump has spent his career in the company of developers and celebrities, and also of grifters, cons, sharks, goons and crooks. He cuts corners, he lies, he cheats, he brags about it, and for the most part, he’s gotten away with it, protected by threats of litigation, hush money and his own bravado. Those methods may be proving to have their limits when they are applied from the Oval Office. Though Republican leaders in Congress still keep a cowardly silence, Mr. Trump now has real reason to be afraid. A raid on a lawyer’s office doesn’t happen every day; it means that multiple government officials, and a federal judge, had reason to believe they’d find evidence of a crime there and that they didn’t trust the lawyer not to destroy that evidence.

Now we know that Donnie cried wolf about this being a total witch hunt, but the truth is somewhat different:

a …Republican-appointed former F.B.I. director consulted with a Republican-appointed deputy attorney general, who then authorized [sic] a referral to an F.B.I. field office not known for its anti-Trump bias. Deep state, indeed.

Yeah, that’s exactly what Trevor Noah took the piss out of earlier this week.

Here’s something that we shouldn’t forget, either: the meeting during which Donald complained about being victimised was called to deal with the chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians, but again turned into a circus:

Mr. Trump instead made it about him, with his narcissistic and self-pitying claim that the investigation represented an attack on the country “in a true sense.” No, Mr. Trump — a true attack on America is what happened on, say, Sept. 11, 2001. Remember that one? Thousands of people lost their lives. Your response was to point out that the fall of the twin towers meant your building was now the tallest in downtown Manhattan. Of course, that also wasn’t true.

Burn.

But also wow, what a truly sad state of affairs. It’s often said that democracy means you get the president you deserve, so it’s almost like America has some kind of bad karma going on.

I wonder what that could be about?

Perhaps Trump’s biggest con job is that fake tan and hairdo. Oh, you want to see what he would look like without fake tan?

You asked.

[source:nytimes]

